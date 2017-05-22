Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview’s Ryan Rager finished as district champion in the 400 meter dash (51.59 seconds), during Saturday’s Division III finals at Spencerville’s Charles D. Moeller Track.

Rager, Logan Williams, Austin Elick and Brad Korte also finished first in the 4 x 400 meter relay, with a time of 3:36.87 seconds.

Rager, Korte, Williams and Casey Garay finished second in the 4 x 200 meter relay (1:33.78), and Elick finished as runner-up in the 800 meter run, with a time of 2:00.23 seconds.

Karter Tow took second place in the 3200 meter run, by clocking in at 10:00.09.

All of those runners advanced to the Division III regionals at Lancaster this Wednesday and Friday.