Teachers, school staff, administrators, and parents came out Thursday afternoon for an open house honoring Van Wert City Superintendent of Schools Ken Amstutz, who is leaving the district next month. In the photo above, Ken Markward, who was a member of the Van Wert City Board of Education when Amstutz was hired in 2007, shares memories with Amstutz, while (below) band members play the school fight song to open the event. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent