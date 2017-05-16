Sandra Kay Eutsler, 72, of Decatur, Indiana, and formerly of Ohio City, passed away at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2017, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

She was born February 21, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Clifford H. and Margaret Ellen (Dixon) Kline, who both preceded her in death. On January 15, 1965, she married Lowell Thomas Eutsler, who died October 4, 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Tina M. (Rod) Vore of Decatur; one brother, William P.E. (Mary Jane) Kline of New Haven, Indiana; and two granddaughters.

A sister, Betty J. O’Day, and two brothers, Robert Joe Kline and Marvin Leroy Kline, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Cox of Mount Hope Nazarene Church officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday May 18, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.