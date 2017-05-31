Roberta Long, 65, of St. Marys, and formerly of Rockford, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital, where she had been a patient.

She was born August 18, 1951, in Celina, the daughter of Clarence “Peck” and LaVon (Burden) Houser, who both preceded her in death. On April 29, 2000, she married Harry Lee Long, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sisters, Virginia Strukamp of Rockford, Dorothy Goodwin of St. Marys, and Esther Houser of Celina; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Houser and Betty Houser, both of Rockford; and many nieces and nephews.

Five brothers, William Houser, James Houser, Richard Houser, Larry Houser, and Derryl Houser; two sisters, Mary Robey and Beatrice Houser; a sister-in-law, Mary K. Houser; and two brothers-in-law, Elmer Strukamp and John Robey, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and an hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Cheryl Ann Programs (Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities).

Condolence may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.