Submitted information

State Representative Craig Riedel and members of the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners will be meeting with constituents during a “Coffee with Craig” event being held from 9-11 a.m. this Friday, May 19, at Truly D’Vine Bread Company, 117 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

Constituents will have the opportunity at that time to discuss state and county issues impacting their lives over a cup of coffee in the dining area of Truly D’Vine.

The event is open to the public.