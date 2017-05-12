Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) recently introduced House Bill 215, companion legislation to Senator Cliff Hite’s (R-Findlay) Senate Bill 141. The bill would allow the part-time Paulding County County Court to become the full-time Paulding County Municipal Court.

“Senator Hite and I spoke to Judge Suzanne Rister,” Riedel noted. “She expressed how the court is often overwhelmed with cases, and, by making the court a full time court, they will be able to better serve the people of Paulding County.

“Senator Hite has taken the initiative of introducing his bill and I, in full support, have introduced a companion bill in the Ohio House,” Riedel added, “I believe that the courts are an integral part of our society and should have all the tools necessary to deliver fair and swift justice.”

A Paulding County Municipal Court would be responsible for hearing criminal division, traffic division, and civil division cases, including misdemeanor criminal cases, complaints up to $15,000, small claims up to $6,000, and eviction cases. House Bill 215 would help to accommodate the growing number of cases in Paulding County.

Senate Bill 141 has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, while House Bill 215 is waiting a committee assignment.