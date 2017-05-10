PERRY LUHN/for the VW independent

The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens is the third in a trilogy by a trilogy of authors. The first in the series is The Red Velvet Cake War. Second came Rex’s Exes. This last is sort of a last hurrah for three cousins who have poor luck with men, and not so much luck overall.

In Roundup, these three get a chance to create a great reunion party for their school, and possibly impress people who can make them wealthy.

I had a chance to see this performance on opening night. To the practiced eye, there were some major glitches in the first act, but those on stage found their way so quickly, that most of the audience never blinked. For the most part, the cast is so rich in experience, especially in comedy, that any glitch is simply a minor bump. I did enjoy watching them struggle briefly.

The audience began laughing in the first moments and did not quit until the end. It’s what I expected. It was obvious that they came stoked to have fun. And the show is fun. It is certainly not about social issues, or political issues (thank goodness!) or even spiritual issues. It’s about telling a very loony story, in a hilarious way. And this cast certainly knew how to make that work.

To begin with, the director, Amber Evans, cast herself in one of the three larger women’s roles. By that I mean the roles were large, not the women. I don’t know if Amber was forced to do this, because she couldn’t cast this important part otherwise, or because she knew she was the best man, er, woman for the job. Not relevant.

This actress knows how to kill every part she tries and this was no exception. Gaynelle Verdeen is an over-the-top character, and Evans gets over that top right quick. My favorite part of the show, and also my scariest, is when she is rolling all over the floor, a position she seems to assume in many shows. This is dangerous for someone with a bum knee, so I always worry for her. But, even so, I laughed myself silly.

There were so any other guffaw-laden moments, it’s hard to describe them all, but absolutely the guffawing-est character(s) were Dewey Davenport and his little friend, Obediah. Steve Lane, master of all things comedic, had just the right mannerisms for both of these guys. His scenes with the cousins were a stitch!

A terrific romantic scene occurred later, when the not-so-bright sheriff, Grover Lout (Ed Eichler) discovers he has a huge thing for Jimmie Wyvett Verdeen (Lisa Eichler). Their “make-out” bit is both awkward and never-ending, but so delicious for the knowledge of these two actors’ offstage relationship. I thought I would fall off my seat when Jimmie keeps nuzzling Grover’s neck causing a distinct rise in his voice. His exit from that scene was a knockout.

I should mention the third of the cousins, Peaches Verdeen Belrose (Monica Campbell). Campbell is always natural and in charge of herself. She played the love-starved Peaches with an energy that made us root for her. When she was admiring her hot body, near the beginning of the story, the audience ate it up, and I was so tempted to let out a wolf whistle. The three women had chemistry and obvious experience to make the show a success.

One more. As the randy nonagenarian, Uncle Aubrey Verdeen, Burdette Bolenbaugh was extremely convincing. He had the leer. He had the body language. He had the shuffle. But most importantly, he had that whispery, lecherous sound of a man always looking for his next conquest. He was a joy to watch.

I found no weak spots in this cast. I was not as impressed with the script. There were times when I wanted something to happen that didn’t. I found the very last scene to be an unneeded afterthought, but I loved the fun of this script for the funny bits, and how this cast brought their characters to life. It was most certainly a good time.

Those who would like to see this play have four more chances, with the play running from Thursday through Sunday. For those looking for some pretty sweet laughs, without a worry for the government or social inequities, this is a good bet.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All seats are $13. Walk-ins are welcome, but to assure the best seating call the VWCT Box Office between 2-6 p.m. daily to reserve a seat.

Looking ahead, director Amy Boley will hold auditions for the first summer youth theatre, Lion King Jr., on May 22 and 23. Those auditioning should arrive at the theatre at 6:30 p.m. and be ready to sing. All school-age students are welcome to audition. No experience is necessary.