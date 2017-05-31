Rees O. Davies of Van Wert passed away at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born December 28, 1941, in Venedocia, the son of William Palmer and Margaret (Jones) Davies, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by the mother of his children, Diane Davies of Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Kay Lynne Baker of St. Marys, and Kevin (Christina) Davies, Kristina (Dallas) Welker, and Ke n Davies, all of Van Wert; a sister, Doris (Paul) Price of Venedocia; nine

grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (and one due in June); and many nieces and nephews.

Rees retired from Chrysler Amplex Corporation in Van Wert and Perrysburg, where he was a press setter. He was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division and a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. He was a 1959 graduate of York Township Local School.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will be in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, American Diabetes Association, or Kidney Foundation.

