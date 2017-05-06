Van Wert independent sports

Rain washed out nearly all of Thursday and Friday’s planned athletic events. All high school baseball and softball games were postponed or canceled by wet weather.

In addition, some games scheduled for today have been called off, including all Lincolnview and Crestview athletic events, and all Van Wert Youth Baseball games.

The first day of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament was scheduled to be played Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, but it was moved indoors to the nearby Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center.