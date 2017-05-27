Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Two Lincolnview Lancer runners will compete at the 2017 Track and Field State Tournament in Columbus.

During Friday’s Division III regional finals at Piqua High School, Ryan Rager used a career-best time of 51.13, to place fourth in the 400 meter dash, and qualify for next week’s state tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.

Karter Tow also moved on to Columbus, and will compete in the 3200 meter run. The sophomore placed fourth during yesterday’s finals, with a time of 10:01.42.

Two Lincolnview relay teams set school records, but just missed advancing to the state tournament.

The 4 x 200 meter relay team of Rager, Casay Garay, Brad Korte and Logan Williams placed fifth with a time of 1:32.74, missing a qualifying spot by three-tenths of a second.

The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Williams, Korte, Rager and Austin Elick also finished fifth, with a Lincolnview school record time of 3:29.08, but missed a qualifying spot by just one-tenth of a second.

Elick used a time of 1:58.55 to place sixth in the 800 meter run.