Things (rabbits, actually) were hopping at the fairgrounds this past Saturday during the annual Van Wert County Spring Rabbit Show hosted by the Van Wert County Youth Rabbit and Bunny Hoppers 4-H rabbit clubs. This show was American Rabbit Breeders Association sanctioned and drew hundreds of adult and youth exhibitors, friends, and rabbit enthusiasts from a five-state region. The clubs thanked supporters of the show, volunteers that worked the show, and everyone who showed rabbits. Shown is Marley Heritier of South Whitley, Indiana, with her Youth Division grand champion white New Zealand rabbit and competition judges. (photo submitted)