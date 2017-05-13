To the Editor:

I would like to sincerely thank the following people and businesses for their part in making this year’s Van Wert High School prom, “Tale as Old as Time-Beauty and the Beast”, a success.

Thank you to Greif Inc., Rural King, F & S Floor Covering, Spoor Contracting and Tecumseh Packaging Solutions for their generosity and assistance this year. I would also like to thank Mr. Jeff Meyers for his help with some very special construction projects for the prom. Special thanks also to the Van Wert Middle School Physical Education Department for their flexibility, along with the Van Wert High School Theater Department, TV Production Department, Tech Department and Maintenance & Custodial staff for always being so willing and available to help.

As always, I truly appreciate the help of the Van Wert Police Department, who help us maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for our students. Thank you also to our sophomore prom servers, chaperones, and, of course, the Class of 2018 for its hard work and dedication to making this unique prom theme come to life.

I also deeply appreciate all of the parents who worked throughout the week on prom construction, as well as those who helped in the kitchen and with valet parking on a chilly Saturday night. This event simply could not happen without all of you.

Special thanks to the Van Wert Optimist Club for providing a fantastic After-Prom for the students of Van Wert County at Olympic Lanes Bowling Alley. Also, a big thank you to Mr. Bob Priest, Mr. Todd Keller, Mr. Manuel Alvarado, Mr. Brad Scheidt, and the members of the sophomore class who came in on Sunday afternoon to assist with clean up.

Thank you all for another great prom season!

Sincerely,

Brenda Smith

Van Wert

via email