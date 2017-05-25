By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club met Thursday, May 11, to hear a number of reports. Cheryl Knost and Joe Schram reported on photographic opportunities in Delphos and St. Marys. Cheryl had taken several pictures to project or show on her cell phone to document the items of interest she was talking about.

The covered bridge with this article is one of her St. Marys illustrations. The bridge is located in Memorial Park near the tall, red-brick clock tower. A canal boat and Lock 13 are also nearby. Delphos offers a canal museum at 241 N. Main St. and a very picturesque lock. All during her report, Stuart Jewett and Schram offered a running commentary on canal history and facts.

Between Cheryl’s introduction of a site and the duo’s related information, it was almost like a travelogue. With some future planning, this sounds as if it’s a trip worth taking. Be sure to read what comes out of next month’s meeting that might be of interest whether you are a member or not.

Dolby reported on a meeting with Larry Lee, Director of the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lee said he really needs pictures of people attending and doing things at events in Van Wert and the nearby small towns in the county.

He said that he can provide model releases, photographer’s credits, and possibly a photographer’s pass as long as it is picked up between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. He didn’t think general crowd pictures would require a model release, but those featuring small groups within a crowd would.

Dolby also reported that the club’s checking and savings accounts were slightly improved over April’s report.

Returning to the polarizing filter, two types are made-linear and circular. The circular polarizer has an additional optical component added to the back of what would be a linear polarizer. Single lens reflex and digital cameras need light in two polarization orientations to focus, so those camera owners need to buy a quality circular filter to do the best job.

Next week we’ll conclude the report on polarizing filters.