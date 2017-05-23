Patricia M. Kinkle, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Van Wert, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born January 12, 1951, in Van Wert, the daughter of Vernon E. and Cecilia Irene (Lewis) Carrier, who both preceded her in death. On October 10, 1970, she married David B. Kinkle, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters, Amy (Jeff) Tomlinson of Van Wert and Cheryl (Jason) Eskew of Beavercreek; a brother, Michael O. (Gina) Carrier of Van Wert; one sister, Jacqueline A. (Ed) Reinemeyer of Van Wert; and four grandchildren, Hayden and Quinn Tomlinson and Kyle and Claire Eskew.

Patricia was retired from Van Wert City Schools. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and had taught CCD classes at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. A luncheon will be served immediately following Mass in the church gymnasium.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: National Autism Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.