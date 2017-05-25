Patricia A. Mosier, 77, of Lima, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Liberty Retirement Community of Lima.

She was born April 25, 1940, in Van Wert, the daughter of Guy and Betty (Krick) Shively, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki L. (Gayle) Williams of Van Wert; one brother, Bob Shively of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Krysten Bowling, Shane Menke, Breylin Lautzenheiser, and Eastin Lautzenheiser; and five great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Anakin, Abram, Aleeah, and Caden.

A brother, Dennis Shively, also preceded her in death.

Patricia retired from Eaton Corporation as an inspector. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved her dog.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Red Cross or the Alzheimer’s Association.

