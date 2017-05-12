SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – Parkway rallied from an early three run deficit, and took advantage of 12 hits,11 walks and four Crestview errors, to defeat the Knights 9-8 in nine innings on Thursday.

With the win, the Panthers claimed the sectional title, and will play No. 1 seed Fort Recovery in the Division IV district semifinals at Coldwater next Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, the Knights responded with three runs. Two of those came on an RBI triple by Jacob Painter that scored Zechariah Simerman and Spencer Rolsten. Painter went on to score on a sacrifice fly by Brant Richardson.

Things looked good in the second inning, when Brett Schumm’s solo home run to left field by Brett Schumm increased Crestview’s lead to 4-1.

The Panthers came back with two runs in the top of the third, but the Knights made it 5-3 in the bottom half of the inning, when Luke Gerardot’s single to right field scored Painter.

A two run single by Parkway’s Carson Ford tied the game at five in the top of the fourth, then the Panthers took a 6-5 lead when Zach Albright scored on a two out single by Trace Walls.

The next two scores came on wild pitches. Richardson scored on one in the bottom of the fifth, and the Panthers returned the favor and regained the lead in the top of the sixth.

Crestview was able to take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, on an RBI double by Caden Hurless that scored Derek Biro, then on a Rolsten grounder that scored Hurless.

A sacrifice fly by Parkway in the seventh inning tied the game, and forced extra innings. The game winner proved to be a single by Clayton Agler that scored Alec Schoenleben.

The Knights were able to get the tying run on first in the ninth, when Richardson walked with two outs, but the game ended on a ground out a batter later.

“I’m very proud of our guys on how hard they played tonight but it is difficult to win a game having 11 walks and 4 errors,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “Parkway did a nice job of getting their leadoff man on in seven of the nine innings, and doing so puts pressure on your defense that is hard to overcome.”

The Knights will play a regular season makeup game at Allen East, starting at noon tomorrow.

Box score:

Parkway 102 301 101 – 9

Crestview 311 012 000 – 8