The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is having a D-Day commemorative rifle match to remember local heroes, both past and present, this coming Saturday, June 3. Any military rifle, past or present, from any country is allowed. The clinic begins at 9:30 a.m. and the match, which is open to Outdoorsmen members and non-members, begins at 10 that morning.

The cost for the target is only $4 and participants will be shooting at 200 yards. Those participating may also purchase 30.06 ammo for the match if they did not bring their own for $23 for 40 rounds. The club also has a few M-1s to loan people if they do not have a rifle. However, those who use a club gun must purchase club ammo.

The club also has a Match AR-15 for people who would like try that instead of an M-1. Those who have always wanted an M-1 Garand may qualify to purchase one through the Civilian Marksmanship Program by participating in the clinic and match.

The club is located at 9063 Ringwald Road near Middle Point. For more information, call 419.203.8662.