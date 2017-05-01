Van Wert independent sports

Spring sports tournament time is just around the corner, and first round pairings were announced yesterday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In Division II sectional semifinal softball action, the ninth-seeded Van Wert Lady Cougars will host number 10 seed Elida May 9, at 5 p.m., with the winner traveling to Wapakoneta, to play the top-seeded Lady Redskins May 12. The winner of that game will advance to the Miller City district.

Number three seed Crestview and fifth-seeded Lincolnview each have an opening round bye, and will face off for the Division IV sectional crown at Crestview May 11, at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Elida district.

Number five seed Van Wert will open the Division II baseball sectionals by hosting eighth-seeded Bryan May 10, at 5 p.m. The winner will play either number four seed Toledo Central Catholic or seventh-seeded Maumee May 12. The highest seed will host the sectional championship game, and the winner will advance to the Patrick Henry district.

In Division IV sectional sectional semifinal baseball action, fourth-seeded Crestview will entertain number 10 seed Lincolnview May 9, at 5 p.m, with the winner advancing to the sectional championship game against Parkway or Upper Scioto Valley. The sectional champion will head to the Coldwater district.

Van Wert will head to Defiance for Division II track and field district competition May 17 and 19, while Crestview and Lincolnview will compete in Division IV district action at Spencerville May 18 and 20.

Van Wert’s tennis team will begin Division II sectional tournament play at the University of Northwestern Ohio May 11 and 13. District competition will be held at Bowling Green State University.