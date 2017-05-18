NWC softball players honored
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview and Lincolnview each had four players receive All Northwest Conference honors, in voting done this week by conference coaches for the 2017 softball season.
Crestview’s Sydney Bowen was named to the all-NWC first team, while Kristen Etzler and Cora Millay earned second team honors. Codi Miller was named honorable mention.
Lincolnview’s Macala Ashbaugh and Lakin Brant received all-NWC second team honors, and Morgan Miller and Alena Looser were named honorable mention.
First Team
Ariana Schmiedebusch – Allen East (Player of the Year)
Kara May – Spencerville
Teyah Sautter – Columbus Grove
Grace Schroeder – Columbus Grove
Sydney Bowen – Crestview
Averey Rumer – Bluffton
Alishia Miller – Allen East
Julie Mulholland – Spencerville
Madisyn Gossard – Ada
Lakin Basham – Allen East
Haylee Dominique – Paulding
Second Team
Macala Ashbaugh – Lincolnview
Audrey Manz – Paulding
Kristen Etzler – Crestview
Sydney Newland – Ada
Katie Prater – Bluffton
Lauren Birkemeier – Columbus Grove
Lakin Brant – Lincolnview
Kaylin Hartsock – Delphos Jefferson
Danielle Bame – Columbus Grove
Cora Millay – Crestview
Honorable Mention
Bailey Swartz – Spencerville
Riley Newland – Allen East
Olivia Alexander – Ada
Alyssa Young – Allen East
Jazmynn Wilson – Bluffton
Morgan Miller – Lincolnview
Olivia Lawrence – Allen East
Kendra Johnston – Spencerville
Jenny Ellerbrock – Columbus Grove
Kaiti Newland – Ada
Bailey Pieper – Paulding
Abbie Parkins – Bluffton
Jenna Henline – Spencerville
Chloe Lawrence – Allen East
Summer McCloskey – Allen East
Daleigh Davis – Paulding
Michelle Rode – Delphos Jefferson
Codi Miller – Crestview
Alena Looser – Lincolnview
Libby Schaadt – Bluffton
