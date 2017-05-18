Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Lincolnview each had four players receive All Northwest Conference honors, in voting done this week by conference coaches for the 2017 softball season.

Crestview’s Sydney Bowen was named to the all-NWC first team, while Kristen Etzler and Cora Millay earned second team honors. Codi Miller was named honorable mention.

Lincolnview’s Macala Ashbaugh and Lakin Brant received all-NWC second team honors, and Morgan Miller and Alena Looser were named honorable mention.

First Team

Ariana Schmiedebusch – Allen East (Player of the Year)

Kara May – Spencerville

Teyah Sautter – Columbus Grove

Grace Schroeder – Columbus Grove

Sydney Bowen – Crestview

Averey Rumer – Bluffton

Alishia Miller – Allen East

Julie Mulholland – Spencerville

Madisyn Gossard – Ada

Lakin Basham – Allen East

Haylee Dominique – Paulding

Second Team

Macala Ashbaugh – Lincolnview

Audrey Manz – Paulding

Kristen Etzler – Crestview

Sydney Newland – Ada

Katie Prater – Bluffton

Lauren Birkemeier – Columbus Grove

Lakin Brant – Lincolnview

Kaylin Hartsock – Delphos Jefferson

Danielle Bame – Columbus Grove

Cora Millay – Crestview

Honorable Mention

Bailey Swartz – Spencerville

Riley Newland – Allen East

Olivia Alexander – Ada

Alyssa Young – Allen East

Jazmynn Wilson – Bluffton

Morgan Miller – Lincolnview

Olivia Lawrence – Allen East

Kendra Johnston – Spencerville

Jenny Ellerbrock – Columbus Grove

Kaiti Newland – Ada

Bailey Pieper – Paulding

Abbie Parkins – Bluffton

Jenna Henline – Spencerville

Chloe Lawrence – Allen East

Summer McCloskey – Allen East

Daleigh Davis – Paulding

Michelle Rode – Delphos Jefferson

Codi Miller – Crestview

Alena Looser – Lincolnview

Libby Schaadt – Bluffton