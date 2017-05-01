VW independent/submitted information

Since 1953, the Van Wert County Community Concert Series has been enriching lives. Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley present the new and outrageously culture filled 2017-2018 Enrich Community Concert Series.

This series, with deep roots in Van Wert heritage, is infused with lively performances that bring virtuosic musicianship and eclectic art forms from around the world to the Niswonger stage. These four rare performances were carefully selected to be packaged together for a value price to make entertainment accessible, affordable, and awe inspiring — all for as low as $75.

The 2017-18 Enriched Community Concert Series includes the following shows:

Friday, October 13 — The 5 Browns

The 5 Browns bring the series to life by delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find. Their five-piano arrangements reveal a deep connection to the intent of their material while bringing a fresh energy and dynamic character to their sound.

Sunday, November 5 — “Sundaes with the Symphony,” featuring Van Wert native Gerhardt Zimmermann

The wildly accomplished Zimmerman, musical director of the Canton Symphony, will be welcomed back home to Van Wert when he brings his 75-member fully professional and critically acclaimed orchestra to the Niswonger stage.

Saturday, December 9 — Christmas with The Texas Tenors

The smokin’ hot cowboys are back! This Christmas season will certainly heat up with the return of The Texas Tenors. This Emmy Award-winning trio has become known as “America’s Favorite New Tenors”. They treat audiences to a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway, and current pop music. The Texas Tenors use breathtaking vocals, humor, and a touch of cowboy charm to create an unforgettable live Christmas show.

Sunday, February 18 — Cirque Zuma Zuma

It’s like nothing the Niswonger has seen before. Art fueled by pure adrenaline will mesmerize the whole family with Cirque Zuma Zuma.

Described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Zuma Zuma brings the energy with amazing acrobatic feats set to an exciting musical score. Daredevil acrobats, gymnastics, jumping, juggling, balancing, contortionism, and much, much more will leave the audience breathless. Cirque Zuma Zuma is a unique twist on entertainment and a perfect event to Enrich the lives of audiences of all ages.

Packaged together for patrons’ enjoyment and presented by Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley, the new Enrich Community Concert Series is an entertainment adventure made complete with the supporting sponsorship of Taylor Auto Sales, State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast, Van Wert County Hospital, Central Insurance Companies, Eaton Corporation, First Financial Bancorp, and E&R Trailer.

Willow Bend Country Club has partnered with the Enrich Community Concert Series to provide four buffet dinners to accompany the events. Patrons can dine in style before each event for just $60.

Become a member of the Enrich Community Concert Series and receive reserved seating, advanced ticketing, a Truly D’Vine member reception invitation prior to each event and VIP opportunities to meet the stars!

Sales Dates:

Member Sales — Monday, May 1, at noon

General Sales — Monday, May 12, at noon

Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and online at NPACVW.ORG

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.