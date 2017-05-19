VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently revealed its final donation tracker.

Over the past year, the 2016-17 campaign committee has been working very hard to reach the goal that was set last summer, county businesses and residents have participated in United Way events and campaigns raising funds for the 26 agencies supported by United Way.

The recent “Fiesta Fun Friday” reverse raffle event, held May 5 at Willow Bend Country Club, was a great success and was able to bring in nearly $14,000 to help reach the goal. The $1,000 grand prize was won by Teresa Parrish of Alexander & Bebout and then given to the YWCA to be used for maintenance of the building.

This past week, Niswonger Scholars from Greeneville, Tennessee, were in the Van Wert area to volunteer their time and talents to the many non-profits of Van Wert. They provided three days of service projects at the Family Health Clinic, Children’s Butterfly Garden, Crisis Care, Salvation Army, and YWCA. The students were accompanied by Nancy Dishner and Nikki and Scott Niswonger.

The Van Wert trip was concluded with the presentation of a check for $17,964 from Scott Niswonger to Executive Director Vicki Smith to put this year’s campaign at its goal of $475,000. The students were present for the final donation and the reveal. The students were amazed at the example the Niswongers have set for them to support local communities and are ready to go back to Greeneville and give back.

“The ability to reach the goal set has been a great accomplishment,” said Smith. “We can say that this is the third highest campaign goal met in the United Way history since 1955.

“It has been a privilege to work with an amazing board, caring community, and great individuals that give unconditionally,” she added.

“It’s been a rewarding experience to be involved in this year’s campaign,” said 2017 United Way Campaign Chair Mark Verville. “We had great interactions with our business partners, our agencies, and our county schools. Thank you to all the United Way Board and committee members who contributed their time to help us reach our goal.”