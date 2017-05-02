Back in April, members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society were onsite for delivery of a new Woods 15-foot Turf Batwing finishing mower to the Fairgrounds from H.G. Violet Equipment in Delphos. With more than 80 acres to tend to during the mowing season, this will help to cut down mowing time significantly. Helping with the delivery were (from the left), Fair Manager Troy Oechsle, Fair Board Director Mike Poling, H.G. Violet owner Howard Violet, and Fair Marketing Manager Ty Coil. (photo submitted)