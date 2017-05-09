Submitted information

It’s almost time for the Van Wert Peony Festival, and June 2-4 will be a weekend of free and nearly free family friendly entertainment.

The Peony Festival Committee has announced a few new additions to the festival. Performances by The Van Wert Dance Club and Van Wert Jazz Dancers from the Bachwell will take place in Fountain Park.

On Saturday, a Mom to Mom sale will take place in the S.F. Goedde Building from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (those who want to set up a table can contact Marcie Eberle at 419.203.1423), followed by a teen dance for youths in grades 7-9.

Aaron Roehm will be making balloon animals and there will be a photo booth for festivalgoers’ entertainment as well.

These new items are in addition to the festival favorites.

“The free kids fishing derby, the YMCA Color Run, the many craft and artist vendors, Friday night’s concert with Groove Essential and Saturday night’s concert with Section Ate, the free car show, carnival rides, trackless train ride, and, of course, the Grand Parade, make this a weekend of fun for everyone,” said Festival Committee President Zoe Longstreth.