Submitted information

The Rev. Cornelius Rivera of Spanish World Ministries will be at First Baptist Church in Van Wert this Sunday, May 21, for both the morning and evening services. The public is invited to attend to hear an update on the radio ministry/outreach work going on in Central America and South America.

Rivera graduated from Washington Bible College (1971), Capital Bible Seminary (1976), and Dallas Theological Seminary, where he initiated the doctoral program in Old Testament (1987).

He has ministered as preacher and pastor in different churches in the United States and Guatemala, and served served as professor of Bible at the Central America Theological Seminary in Guatemala City. Currently, he teaches as a guest professor at the Seminary of Expositive Preaching in Honduras.

Since 1991, Dr. Rivera has served as executive director of Spanish World Ministries, besides being the voice of the radio programs. Dr. Rivera turned his executive directorship over to Daniel Sandoval the latter part of 2010, and now continues to serve as SWM’s radio voice and producer.

During his time as director, Rivera provided vision to Spanish World’s (SWM) ministry, expanding the radio outreach by assigning to the national missionaries the responsibility of finding the radio stations for airing the broadcasts, duplicating the programs, distributing them, and monitoring their transmission in their countries. At the present, Dr. Rivera continues with the production of the mission’s two radio programs for distribution by SWM missionaries and also teaches at the Seminary for Expository Teaching in Honduras. In the summer of 2010, he published a commentary in Spanish on three of the minor prophets.

His desire is to be able to write about other books of which there is little or nothing written by way of exegetical commentaries in Spanish.

He and his wife, Aida, live in Brooksville, Florida. The Riveras have four adult children and a number of grandchildren.

Sunday service times at First Baptist Church are as follows: Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 10:30 a.m., and evening Bible hour at 6:30 p.m. The nursery is available during each service.

The church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon roads on the southeast corner of Van Wert. To learn more about service times or the church, go to the church’s website at www.fbcvw.com, email firstbaptistvw@metalink.net, or call the church office at 419.238.0333.

To listen to a free Bible story on the telephone, children may call 877.509.3476.