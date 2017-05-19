Miriam Iris Oechsle, 87, of Ohio City, passed away at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill near Rockford.

She was born July 28, 1929, in Ohio City, the daughter of Lester Eulus and Grace L. (Mihm) Exline, who both preceded her in death. She married Marvin Franklin Oechsle who died August 25, 1995.

Survivors include a son, Timothy (Julie) Oechsle of St. Marys; a daughter, Carol (Ken) Mace of Van Wert; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A brother, Warren O. Exline; a sister, Charlene Lynch; a niece, Connie Callow; and a nephew, Robert W. Exline, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Janine Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City EMS Squad.

