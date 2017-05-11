Mary R. Bagley, 98, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born January 19, 1919, in Jackson Township, the daughter of James Franklin “Frank” and Daisy (Wisher) Dunlap, who both preceded her in death. On November 16, 1946, she married Clyde S. Bagley, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, DiAnn (Douglas) Corwin of Fremont, Indiana, and MariAnn (Anthony) Johanns of Clinton, Kentucky; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Six brothers and a sister also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve Savage officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.