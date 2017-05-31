CLAIRE CLAY/for the VW independent

The Marsh Foundation School held its annual spring celebration on Wednesday, May 24. The day included a musical production of The Wizard of Oz, a graduation ceremony, and luncheon for the students and their families. Two students earned and received their diplomas.

Many of the youths’ friends and families, as well as community members, joined in on the celebration. More than 40 students participated in the day’s activities.

Many received academic awards for their successes throughout the school year.

Serving children and families since 1922, The Marsh Foundation is a non-profit children’s services agency that provides behavioral treatment in a variety of setting. Services include: group homes, foster care, intensive treatment program and independent living.

Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 35 children ages 7-17. It also offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster children and community members.

The mission of The Marsh Foundation is to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families. For more information about The Marsh, visit www.marshfoundation.org.