Marion Harold Vibbert, 78, of Convoy, died at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, where he had received such special and caring support during his last days.

He was born February 18, 1939, in Armysville, Indiana, the son of Russel and Inez (Davenport) Vibbert, who both preceded him in death. On September 8, 1959, he married the former Wanda Julia “Judy” York, who survives at the residence.

Marion retired from Eaton Corporation. He was a member of the Van Wert Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Van Wert. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

Other survivors include seven children, Ted Vibbert of Atlanta, Georgia, Jim Vibbert of Van Wert, Wanda Hammons of Jamestown, Kentucky, Charlie (Myrna) Ruskin of Florida, Frank (Lori) Vibbert of Van Wert, Sue “Beaner” (Mark) Pugsley of Van Wert, and Donnie (Buffy) Vibbert of Convoy; 25 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Nine brothers and four sisters also preceded him in death.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Donald E. Brunner officiating.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.