Going to college 12 hours and 600 miles away from home isn’t for everyone, but one Lincolnview senior is gearing up to have the full Ivy League experience. Nick Motycka, son of Trent and Carole Motycka, will be attending Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, next fall.

“Of the five schools I applied to, Dartmouth was the one I least expected to be accepted to, and it ended up being the one I’m going to,” said Motycka. “I was surprised, but I’m so glad I applied.”

Dartmouth’s acceptance rate is a slim 11 percent, with a current undergraduate enrollment of 4,307 students.

Motycka first encountered Dartmouth during his East Coast “college crawl” last summer to seven Ivy League institutions. Other schools appealed to Motycka, but Dartmouth’s campus, surrounding area, and unique term system was the most inviting.

“Dartmouth allows a lot of time and freedom for students to do extracurricular activities and plan their terms out the way they want,” Motycka said.

Dartmouth’s academic year is split into four 10-week terms — fall, winter, spring, and summer. Students must log 12 terms as an on-campus student, but the way those terms are completed is extremely flexible.

As a freshman, each student is required to stay on campus for the first three terms. During the student’s sophomore year, he or she is only required to live on campus for the summer term. Throughout the third year of study, students can decide what they want to do during all four terms. Students are also required to live on campus during the final three terms of their senior year.

Motycka is excited to have the ability to make his own scheduling decision and the time to study abroad or complete an internship or research opportunity.

“It’s nice to be able to stick two leave-terms together,” said Motycka. “Internships are the most competitive in the summer, so you have a greater chance of getting one during the school year.”

Motycka plans to major in government and is considering a minor in a foreign language.

“My dream is to become a senator,” said Motycka. “But after college, I really want to come back and work in the state government.”

In addition to his general interest in government, Motycka took first place for the boys in the schoolwide American Legion Government Test and was awarded a scholarship.

“Nick is a very well-rounded student,” said Lincolnview High School Principal Brad Mendenhall. “Not only is he the salutatorian this year, but he also plays golf, basketball, and baseball.”

“I know Nick will be successful at Dartmouth and in anything else he chooses to do,” Mendenhall added.

Preparing for college is exciting for any student who chooses to invest in higher education, and Motycka is no different.

“I’ve been working a lot on scholarships,” said Motycka. “I’ve also been talking to some other people from Dartmouth’s class of 2021 in a Facebook group, and I met some people during one of my visits there.”

When asked about his high school experience, Motycka said, “I’m proud to have graduated from Lincolnview, but I’m ready to move on to the next thing. Go Big Green!”