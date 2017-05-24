DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education handled a number of personnel items, including hiring three new teachers during its May meeting on Tuesday.

The board approved one-year contracts for first grade teacher Andrea Cable, vo-ag teacher Jordan Dues, and junior high school science and social studies teacher Daniel Swick during Tuesday’s meeting. All three teachers were at the meeting and introduced themselves to the board.

The board also approved contracts for a number of teaching and non-teaching staff on Tuesday.

Teaching contracts approved include the following: Two-year limited contracts – Matt Evans, Marla Kemler, Marcus Meyer, Amy Overholt; three-year limited contracts – Jill Cockerell, Jonathan Crusie, Tonja Debell, Eric Fishpaw, Brett Hammons, Stephanie Kriegel, Ashley Miller, Brian Niemeyer, Wendy (Makaine) Quatman, and Kirstie Schroeder; continuing contract – Michelle Knodell.

Non-teaching contracts approved include the following: One-year limited contracts – Denise Cramer, classroom aide; Tom Lee, custodian; two-year limited contracts – Stephanie Ashbaugh, cook; Whitney Bigham, bus driver; and Tara Linton, part-time cook; continuing contract – James Barnhart, custodian.

Michele McCleery was also hired as the superintendent’s secretary and EMIS coordinator. The board accepted her resignation as elementary library aide.

A number of supplemental contracts were also approved by the board. They include: Eric Fishpaw, assistant athletic director; Brett Hammons, varsity boys’ basketball head coach; Dan Williamson, varsity girls’ basketball head coach; Ashley Miller, varsity girls’ basketball assistant; Jonathan Crusie, junior varsity girls’ basketball coach; Deb Stetler, eighth grade girls’ basketball coach; Eric Fishpaw, head baseball coach; Marcus Meyer, baseball assistant; Matt Langdon, head track coach; Sandra Dowdy, junior high track coach; Brad Doidge, girls’ golf coach; Matt Langdon, head cross country coach; Greg Byrum, girls’ cross country coach; Anna Baker, high school instrumental; Rachel Rohrs and Ashley Miller, Spirit Squad advisors; Chad Kramer, class play; Kristy Ringwald, school annual; Deb Stetler and Melissa Stork, school newspaper; Tonia Verville, National Honor Society advisor; Greg Byrum, high school Science Club advisor; Christine Doner, Spanish Club advisor; Kristy Ringwald, Senior Class and Freshman Class advisor; Jay Hoersten, Industrial Tech advisor; Jordan Dues, FFA advisor; Deb Stetler, Student Council and Scholastic Bowl advisor; Stacie Korte, Swing Choir director; Jordan Dues, Young Farmers advisor; Adam Owens, Stacie Korte, Malinda Shellabarger, and Kevin Losh, Saturday School teachers.

Several personal service contracts were also issued. They include: Larry Clark, boys’ basketball assistant; Andy Breese, junior varsity boys’ basketball; Jeremy Ebel, junior high boys’ basketball; Kylie Owens, girls’ softball; JaNahn Evans, head volleyball coach; Tracy Keber, assistant volleyball coach; Ryanne Bollenbacher, seventh grade volleyball; Morgan Hicks, eighth grade volleyball; Ben Cowan, boys’ track; Curt Miller, girls’ track; Alison Hammons, junior high track; Stephen Pardon, head wrestling coach; Daryl Dowdy, head golf coach; Ben Cowan, junior high cross country; Danielle Profit, high school cheerleader advisor; Anson Moody, varsity boys’ soccer; Tyson Thatcher, varsity girls’ soccer; Dianna Ashbaugh, public relations coordinator; and Sean Beck, assistant high school instrumental.

As is usual each year, a number of personal service contracts were non-renewed. Those include Ben Byrne, freshman boys’ basketball; Al Arnold, girls’ basketball assistant; Randy Carey, eighth grade girls’ basketball coach; Jeremy Ebel, seventh grade girls’ basketball coach; Seth Wisener, girls’ cross country; Camile Myers, junior high cheerleading advisor; and Amber Davis, Senior Class advisor.

A number of 21st Century grant supplemental and personal service contracts were also non-renewed, until grant funding is received for next year. Those include: Hilary Arn, Marie Tow, Lindsay Breese, Pauling Fleming, Rachel Motycka, Cheryl Mongold, Alexa Zeeff, Ariel McMaster, and Carley Springer.

The board also non-renewed the contract of cook Teresa Dunlap.

In other action, the board:

Heard a request for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement from Ridge Township Trustee Bill Evans. The board will take the request under advisement.

Approved the district Five Year Forecast, as presented by Treasurer Troy Bowersock.

Accepted a donation of $100 from Beta Delta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority to benefit the Lincolnview Drama Department.

Approved enrollment in a Workers’ Compensation group rating program.

Contracted with Summer Sealers LLC to fill cracks, seal, and stripe blacktop areas at a cost of $27,675, to be paid from the Permanent Improvement Fund.

Authorized reimbursement to Board Member Eric Germann for $116.60 in expenses incurred while attending the National School Boards Association annual conference and exposition in Denver, Colorado, March 25-27.

Authorized transfer of $700 from the General Fund to Fund 200-9430, and $5 million from the General Fund to the Building Construction Fund.

Approved a three-year computer services contract with the Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative.

Approved a variable pricing agreement with Interstate Gas Supply Inc. to supply natural gas at a cost of $4.70 per million cubic feet for a period from October of this year through September 2019.

Authorized attendance for a number of school groups for overnight camps and similar events.

Recognized the high school and junior high choirs, and the junior high band for their accomplishments at OMEA state competition, and advisors and junior class students for their work on this year’s prom.

Approved agreements for the coming school year with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Approved an athletic training services agreement with Van Wert County Hospital.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.