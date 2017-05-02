Submitted information

Edward Jones financial advisors John Gunsett, Ryan Lindemann, and Trevor Webster announced today that two financial advisors, Thaison Leaser and Eric Hurless, have joined their offices in Van Wert.

Hurless and Leaser will work alongside Gunsett, Lindemann, and Webster for several months then will continue serving investors throughout the area from their own offices.

“Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us,” Gunsett said. “Hurless and Leaser will help provide the high level of service investors in Van Wert have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work.

The firm’s 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work for in 2017”, is headquartered in St. Louis.

