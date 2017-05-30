SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

VENEDOCIA — John Lloyd has been named Van Wert County’s first ever Veteran of the Year.

The special announcement was made by Van Wert County Veterans Service Officer Barry Johns during Monday’s Memorial Day service in Venedocia.

“John did a lot over the last few years, especially last year with Memorial Park, and with getting the weapon that’s down there as a memorial,” Johns said.

Johns was referring to a refurbished 105-mm howitzer anti-tank gun that was used by U.S. Army airborne and artillery units during World War II. The weapon was dedicated last year, and is on display at the Venedocia Cemetery.

“Other guys helped him out, but John was the big lead on this one, and that’s why he was the best choice,” Johns added.

Lloyd, an 82-year-old U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, was unable to attend Monday’s presentation, but a special plaque was presented to his son, Jeff.

Johns urged local veterans organizations to submit names at the end of each year for future Veteran of the Year awards.

The speaker during Monday’s service was Jeffery Fuller, who entered the U.S. Army in 1983 and served as a light infantryman during Operation Urgent Fury — the invasion of Grenada. After leaving the service in 1987, Fuller spent 11 years in law enforcement, then eventually became director of cyber and physical security at AES Corporation.

Fuller said the real meaning of Memorial Day has been lost on many Americans.

“For many, Memorial Day has come to signify a three-day weekend, the opening of the local swimming pool, or the start of summer vacation,” he noted.

Fuller also said the over 1 million men and women who have died during American military service were real heroes.

“They were brothers and sisters who fought alongside us, whose deaths left holes in their families and communities,” Fuller said. “Their bravery and their commitment to duty will never be forgotten.”

The Lincolnview High School marching band also performed, and a luncheon was held after the service.