TOLEDO — The 32nd-degree Masons, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, have announced the award of an Abbott Scholarship to Joseph J. Linser of Van Wert. The announcement was made by Michael E. Shobe, executive secretary.

“Abbott Scholarships are awarded to qualifying students in recognition of scholastic and all-around achievements,” Shobe said. “Our goal is to help young people fulfill their career goal by assisting them financially as they further their education beyond high school.”

Linser, the son of Jeff and Cory Linser, attends Cleveland State University.

“Freemasonry has historically been dedicated to the importance of education in our society, and this scholarship is another indication of continuing Masonic commitment,” Shobe noted. “We are pleased to be able to contribute to the educational opportunities for young people.”

Abbott Scholarships are given to the children of 32-degree Masonic families, to young people who have been active in Masonic-related organizations, such as DeMolay, Rainbow, and Job’s Daughters. The grants are made throughout the 15-state Northern Masonic Jurisdiction.