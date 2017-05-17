Submitted information

More than $40,000 in scholarships was given out to 33 soon-to-be-graduates during Lincolnview’s annual senior awards night held at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday. High School Principal Brad Mendenhall and Brenda Leeth, school counselor, organized the event.

“We wanted to treat our seniors to a special night of celebration,” said Leeth. “Their hard work and dedication over the year should be recognized, and this is the perfect way to do it.”

Monday night’s ceremony marked the second time Lincolnview has held a senior awards night separate from the traditional in-school awards presentation.

The following seniors were the recipients of cash awards:

Macala Ashbaugh: Farm Focus Scholarship, V.H. Cooper/Cooper Farms Scholarship, Susie Dickman Memorial Scholarship, and Middle Point Lions Club Scholarship

McKenzie Davis: Jeffrey S. Evans Agricultural Scholarship, Farm Focus Scholarship, and Rotary Club Scholarship

Allison Berryman: Amvets Post 698 Scholarship and Elks Lodge Student of the Month

Nick Motycka: American Legion Post 178 Government Test, first place boy

Katlyn Wendel: Lincolnview Local Education Association Scholarship, Lincolnview Athletic Boosters Scholarship, V.H. Cooper/Cooper Farms Scholarship, John R. Evans Memorial Scholarship, and YWCA Scholarship

Kaylee Hobbs: Heritage Foundation Scholarship

Kayla Schroeder: American Legion Post 178 Government Test, first place girl; Junior Achievement Scholarship; and Middle Point Lions Club Scholarship

Kelsey Brenneman: Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship

Gracie Lammers: YWCA Scholarship and American Red Cross Award

Ryanne DuCheney: Amvets Post 698 Scholarship

Skyler Friemoth: Elks Lodge Student of the Month and Middle Point Lions Club Scholarship

Austin Elick: Lincolnview Athletic Boosters Scholarship

Dillon Woods: Venedocia Lions Club Scholarship

Brooke Thatcher: OSU Alumni Club Award

Additional classroom awards were presented by the following: Anna Baker, band director; Stacie Korte, choir director; Valerie Parsell, art teacher; Adam Owens and Greg Byrum, science teachers; Chris Doner, Spanish teacher; Kevin Losh, social studies teacher; Michelle Knodel, English teacher; Kirstie Schroeder, intervention specialist; Deb Stetler, Student Council advisor; Rachel Rohrs, math and accounting teacher; and Kristy Ringwald, English teacher and yearbook advisor.

Those award recipients included Zoe Miller, Zania Hasty, Casey Garay, Tessa Murray, Andy Newell, Mackenzie West, Kaytlynn Gellenbeck, Brooke Thatcher, Kaylen Brown, Kelsey Pavel, Claira Rhoades, Michael Cooper, Angel Proctor, Breann Dougal, Dylan Verhoff, Makenzie Kraft, Jacob Bradford, Jayden Dickson, Allison Berryman, Macala Ashbaugh, McKenzie Davis, Nick Motycka, Katlyn Wendel, Kaylee Hobbs, Kayla Schroeder, Kelsey Brenneman, Ryanne DuCheney, Skyler Friemoth and Taylor Braun.

Greg Leeth, Lincolnview athletic director and dean of students, presented the evening’s athletic awards. The Wendy’s High School Heisman award was given to Allison Berryman. The OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards were presented to Nick Motycka and Katlyn Wendel. The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Awards were given to Jacob Bradford and McKenzie Davis, while the Courageous Student Athlete award was presented to Zoe Miller.

Nine seniors were recognized as recipients of honors diplomas, including: Allison Berryman, McKenzie Davis, Kaytlynn Gellenbeck, Zania Hasty, Zoe Miller, Nick Motycka, Kayla Schroeder, Brooke Thatcher, and Katlyn Wendel.

Also recognized were Allison Berryman, valedictorian, and Nick Motycka, salutatorian. Each will speak at the commencement ceremony next weekend, along with Class President McKenzie Davis.

Each year, the top three students in each class have the opportunity to present a mentor or role model with a Golden Apple Award. This year, Allison Berryman, Nick Motycka, and Katlyn Wendel presented awards to, respectively, Stephanie Renner, intervention specialist; Brett Hammons, second grade teacher and head boys’ basketball coach; and JaNahn Evans, head volleyball coach.

In addition, Trevor Neate and Max Rice, graduates from the class of 2016, were inducted into Lincolnview’s Academic Hall of Fame. In order to become a member, students must score a certain number of points based on a cumulative GPA and ACT score.

“I am very proud of the class of 2017,” said Mendenhall. “It’s always sad to see students leave, but to see what they accomplish makes not only myself, but the entire Lincolnview community, proud!”

Lincolnview’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the high school gymnasium.