“Remember where you came from,” said senior Nick Motycka, class salutatorian, during Lincolnview High School’s 57th commencement ceremony.

But Motycka, the son of Trent and Carole Motycka, wasn’t always a Lancer. In eighth grade, Motycka transferred from Van Wert Middle School.

“I was loud, nerdy, and very round,” Motycka joked. “And many people would say I’m still two of those things.”

“However, this class let me into their hearts, accepting me as a friend and peer because more than anything, I think this class values good, kind people — which means I somehow had you all completely fooled,” he added.

Motycka focused on the passing of time and how when looking back, you only remember a fraction of the things you’ve been through — most of them positive experiences.

However, sometimes, to get to a happy ending, you have to struggle through the not-so-happy. The Motycka family did just that.

“I’ll tell you about my mom for a second,” said Motycka. “She has been kicking cancer’s butt, and there’s one really important thing I’ve learned: courage and success are tested in the daily grind.”

He discussed the small victories in life and emphasized their importance. Motycka also discussed how each person is guaranteed to change the world somehow and encouraged his peers to do it to the best of their abilities.

“Give all you can to the world,” said Motycka. “And, if it doesn’t give back, give it some more.”

Motycka will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall majoring in government.

Allison Berryman, class valedictorian, focused on how experiences shape the future.

“As we sit here today, I can’t help but look back to elementary school,” said Berryman. “In those days, we couldn’t even imagine being where we are today.”

Berryman reflected on all the things that changed, affecting where each of them are today:

“We never would have thought that our friend groups would change. We never would have thought we would want to be more than a teacher, rock star or baker. We never would have thought about the events that have happened in our life up to now. And, we never would have thought about the impact we would make on the future.”

Berryman acknowledged that each of the graduates possess unique skills that make them valuable in their own ways. She mentioned that some would thrive in higher education, some in the workforce and some in the military.

She closed with encouragement and good wishes to her classmates.

Berryman is the daughter of Kirk and Erica Berryman and will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in pharmacy.

McKenzie Davis, class president, is the daughter of Scott and Amber Davis. She will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in agribusiness and applied economics. Davis spoke about “The Lancer Way” and how it shaped her high school career.

“During our freshman year, Mr. Snyder, our new superintendent, had this saying of doing things: ‘The Lancer Way’,” said Davis. “We all thought it was kind of silly at first; but now, four years later, we have realized he was right.”

Davis spoke highly of the Lincolnview community and the support it gives to the school and students.

“Doing things The Lancer Way has become second nature to us all,” Davis. “Supporting our sports teams, wearing blue and gold and singing the alma mater are all things that we Lancers love to do.”

Each speaker left the 53 graduates and their friends and families with pieces of advice.

“Keep doing things ‘The Lancer Way,’ and remember we don’t always have to fit in, as long as we continue being ourselves,” said Davis.

“Let your talent shine through and make your mark on the people you interact with everyday,” said Berryman.

“Remember where you came from,” said Motycka. “Because I know that I will have a hard time forgetting.”