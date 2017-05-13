Submitted information

Discoveries about developing a healthy sense of self-worth will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, May 18, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “What’s Wrong Right With You? The Surprising Truth About Self-Worth,” features an exclusive documentary film about a skid-row project that provides makeovers for homeless mothers.

“Many people report feeling less than adequate,” says Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “During this program, we’ll examine a simple technique that greatly enhances self-worth – and helps people feel better about themselves.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for May 25: Mormons — Christian? Cult? What do they really believe?