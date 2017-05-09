Van Wert Police

May 7, 2:07 a.m. — David E. Myers Jr., 42, of 408 S. Vine St., was cited for assault and obstructing official business as a result of an incident at his residence.

May 7, 5:23 a.m. — Jami K. Flory, 31, of 1134 Woodland Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred at her residence.

May 7, 4:07 a.m. — Cyle J. Black, 31, of 209 W. Fourth St., was cited for criminal trespassing for an incident that occurred at 223 W. Fourth St.

May 5, 11:22 a.m. — Sandra K. Eversole, 57, of 214 N. Washington St., was issued a warrant for probation violation issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

May 6, 12:37 a.m. — Toby A. Naseman, 36, of Willshire, was charged with using weapons while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut and Spencer streets.

May 4, 12:06 p.m. — Jordan D. Vickery, 33, of 308 W. Maple Ave., Apt. 2W, was charged with theft for an incident at 908 E. Main St.

May 3, 9:22 p.m. — Elijah L. Staude, 19, of 1170 Professional Drive, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia after officers were called to Lee’s Ace Hardware to investigate a report of a suspicious person there.

May 2, 4:19 p.m. — Paul J. Bakle, 33, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 11, and Christopher C. McClellan, 37, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 8, were both cited for disorderly conduct as a result of a disturbance at Economy Inn.

May 2, 1:40 p.m. — Alex M. Miller, 19, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 35, was charged with possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop in th 200 block of North Washington Street.

April 30, 4:59 a.m. — Angela K. Pontius, 37, of 215 W. Third St., was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Third Street.