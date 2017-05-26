Delphos Police

May 25, 10:05 a.m. — A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Isaac Schuck, 17, of Delphos, was eastbound on E. Fifth St., approaching State Street, when the vehicle failed to stop at the red light and was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer operated by Joshua Dietrich, 38, of Willshire. Dietrich, Schuck, and a passenger in Schuck’s vehicle were all transported to the hospital for treatment. Schuck was issued a citation for the red light violation and will appear in Van Wert County Juvenile Court. During the crash, a gas tank on the semi-tractor ruptured causing diesel fuel to spill out. The diesel fuel was contained and cleaned up.