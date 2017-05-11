Van Wert independent sports

NEW KNOXVILLE – Chayten Overholt, Brayden Evans and Braxton Fox each drove in a pair of runs, and the Lincolnview Lancers defeated the New Knoxville Rangers 8-3 on Wednesday.

Fox and Ethan Kemler each had three hits, and the Lancers finished the game with 12 hits.

With two outs and the game tied at two in the top of fifth inning, the Lancers put up three runs. Fox’s single to left field scored Gavin Carter and Jayden Youtsey, then Fox scored from third on an error.

After scoring a run in the sixth inning, Lincolnview (9-15) added two more in the seventh.

Ethan Parsons pitched four innings for the Lancers, and was given credit for the win. He allowed two runs on five hits, struck out three and walked one. Overholt earned the save by pitching three innings by allowing one run on three hits, and striking out five.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Antwerp today.

Box score:

Lincolnview 010 131 2 – 8

New Knoxville 010 101 0 – 3