SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Freshman pitcher Gavin Carter tossed a complete game one-hitter, and the Lincolnview Lancers posted a 9-0 Northwest Conference win over the visiting Allen East Mustangs on Monday.

In addition to giving up just one hit, Carter struck out eight and walked just two.

“Gavin pitched very well, worked ahead in his counts, and let his defense work,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said.

The Lancers plated two of their runs with two outs in the first inning. Brayden Evans stole home for the first run, and Carter scored on a wild pitch.

Braxton Fox scored on a ground out by Nick Motycka in the third inning, and a sacrifice bunt by Ethan Parsons scored Jaden Youtsey to make it 4-0.

A fifth inning RBI single by Motycka scored Fox, to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 5-0. Later in the inning, another sacrifice bunt by Parsons scored Youtsey, and Motycka stole home to make it 7-0.

Motycka finished the game with a hit, a walk, two RBI, and a run scored.

“Nick has had some nice approaches at the plate the last few games,” Fishpaw said. “He is doing a nice job getting on base for us.”

Youtsey finished a fine game of his own, by blasting a sixth inning home run to left field that scored Evans.

Allen East dropped to 7-8 (2-3 NWC), while Lincolnview improved to 6-13 (3-3 NWC).

After the game, youth baseball players who were on hand for Middle Point Ballpark Day were able to run the bases, and interact with Lincolnview team members.

Box score:

Allen East 000 000 0–0

Lincolnview 202 032 x–9