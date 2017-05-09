Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON – A pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning helped secure the win, as the Lincolnview Lancers topped the Bluffton Pirates 3-0 in Monday’s Northwest Conference road tilt.

Lincolnview’s late scores came when Sam Myers crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Chayten Overholt, and on Jaden Youtsey’s RBI triple that scored Gavin Carter from second base.

The Lancers also scored in the first inning, when Youtsey drove in Overholt.

The Lancers finished the game with seven hits, including two each by Youtsey and Myers.

Youtsey, Carter and Overholt teamed up to pitch the shutout. Youtsey was on the mound for 4.2 innings, and was given credit for the win. He allowed just two hits and walks, while striking out nine. Carter worked 1.2 innings and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out five. Overholt pitched the remainder of the game.

The Lancers (8-13, 4-3 NWC) will play at Crestview today.

Box score

Lincolnview 100 000 2 – 3

Bluffton 000 000 0 – 0