Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Two Lincolnview relay teams and one individual runner have qualified for tomorrow’s Division III regional track and field high school finals at Troy High School.

Ryan Rager advanced to the finals in the 400 meter dash, with yesterday’s preliminary time of 51.55 seconds.

The 4 x 200 meter relay team of Rager, Casay Garay, Brad Korte and Logan Williams advanced to the finals, with a school record time of 1:33.66 seconds.

Lincolnview’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Williams, Korte, Rager and Austin Elick tied a school record and qualified for tomorrow’s finals, with a time of 3:32.36.