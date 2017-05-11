The Lincolnview Junior High baseball team completed a 17-0 season by defeating Parkway in the championship game at Celina’s Montgomery Field on Tuesday evening. Throughout the season, the Jr. Lancers outscored their opponents 200 – 35. The team is as follows from left to right (front row): Landon Price, Elijah Sempkowski, Aaron Cavinder, Colin Overholt, Daniel Miller and Kyle Hamilton. Left to right (back row): Adam Berryman, Clayton Leeth, Spencer Richey, Creed Jessee, Isaiah Sempkowski, Carson Bowen and Carson Fox. The team is coached by Kevin Price, Jeremy Ebel and Brian Renner. (Photo submitted)