The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, May. 11, 2017

The Lincolnview Junior High baseball team just completed a perfect 17-0 season by defeating Parkway in the championship game at Celina's Montgomery Field on Tuesday evening. Throughout the season, the Jr. Lancers outscored their opponents 200 - 35. This is their third season together and they have won three straight Junior High League tournaments. The team is as follows from left to right (front row): Landon Price, Elijah Sempkowski, Aaron Cavinder, Colin Overholt, Daniel Miller & Kyle Hamilton. Left to right (back row): Adam Berryman, Clayton Leeth, Spencer Richey, Creed Jessee, Isaiah Sempkowski, Carson Bowen & Carson Fox. The team is coached by Kevin Price, Jeremy Ebel and Brian Renner. (Photo submitted)

