Lincolnview is holding its third annual Alumni baseball game Monday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the varsity field. Alumni range from 2017 graduates, dating back to Lancers from the graduating classes in the 1990’s.

The 21 Alumni signed up to play next week include:

Gold Team — Dylan Lee, Ryan Kriescher, Kyle Thatcher, Josh Hoehn, Taylor Hoehn, Nick Leeth, Kevin Price, Dalton Hines, Wyatt Schmersal and Keli Ralston.

Blue Team — Jason Adams, Austin Leeth, Benji Wise, Kory Thatcher, Kurt Price, Frank Kill, Chris Body, Eric Giessler, Dalton Schmersal, Kyle Williams and Nick Motycka.