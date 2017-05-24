Submitted information

CELINA — The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus announces the June 2017 schedule of classes. There is still time to register for workshops scheduled for May and June. Upcoming classes include the following workshops:

Starting Right (pre-business seminar held monthly)

Each month, the BEC hosts the Starting Right class for those planning to start a small business. The two-hour class gives participants information to help them decide if business ownership is right for them and can assist them in stating their business the “Wright Way”. After attending the Starting Right class, participants are entitled to free individualized business counseling. The BEC can help with most issues pertaining to financials for a business: cash flow, pricing, supply costs, record-keeping, etc. The BEC also assists with a business plan, some marketing and advertising features, demographics, HR issues, etc.

The class is held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in Room 126 of Trenary Hall. Cost is $35 per business.

Advanced Business Planning

Instructor Jon Heffner teaches continuous business improvement to business owners and managers who want to ensure their company’s future progress and development through feasibility, finances, and operations. Take an in-depth look at operating guidelines for products/services, policies/procedures, and personnel. Discussion will be focused on market analysis, research, financial forecast, and budgeting. By properly understanding business planning, business people will be able to keep their businesses sustainable and healthy.

The class is held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 30, June 6, and June 13, in Room 177 in Dwyer Hall. Cost is $115 per business.

The Business Enterprise Center at the Lake Campus provides free, comprehensive counseling and management training to new and existing small businesses. In addition to workshops, one-on-one counseling appointments are scheduled individually to ensure convenience and confidentiality. The BEC is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information about the BEC and its programs, call Carol Jones at 419.586.0902 or email carol.jones@wright.edu.