Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY – The Crestview Lady Knights jumped out to an 11-0 first inning lead, and cruised to a five inning, 16-0 victory over visiting Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Avery McCoy led Crestview with a home run and a double, while Cora Millay, Kristen Etzler, Lexi Gregory and Alyssa Gent also had doubles.

Three Crestview pitchers combined to hold Jefferson to two hits. Victoria Lichtensteiger went two innings, allowed one hit and struck out four. McCoy pitched two innings and allowed a hit and struck out one. Emma Bowen finished with two strikeouts in one inning.

The Lady Knights (11-10, 5-2 Northwest Conference) will play at Allen East tonight.

Box score:

Jefferson 000 00 – 0

Crestview (11)22 1x –16