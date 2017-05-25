SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

FINDLAY — The Crestview Lady Knights battled hard but came up just short, falling to top-ranked Gibsonburg 4-3 in Wednesday’s Division IV regional softball semifinals at the University of Findlay.

Gibsonburg (25-0) will play No. 10 Carey (17-9) Saturday for a spot in next week’s state tournament at Akron Firestone Stadium, while the defending state champions saw their season end at 14-12.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of girls,” Crestview head coach Carl Etzler said. “It was a boxing match, and we went punch for punch. Our girls have nothing to hang their heads over.”

“Maybe we were one hit short, but it was just an outstanding effort from everybody that was on the field, and the girls in the dugout. It was fun to be a part of, and fun to watch.”

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Avery McCoy smacked a double to left field, before stealing third, then home. Caitlin O’Hagan followed up with a single, then advanced to second on an error, before scoring on a double by Lexi Gregory to make it 4-3.

Gibsonburg loaded the bases in the bottom half of the sixth, but Victoria Lichtensteiger was able to work out of the jam. However, the Lady Knights went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.

The Golden Bears took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but Crestview countered with a run in the fourth, when Kristen Etzler scored on a double by Hannah Binnion.

Gibsonburg regained the lead in bottom half of the fourth inning, when Libby Henderson scored on a triple by Keely Snyder, followed by an RBI single by Brittany Miller that plated Shylee Smeltz.

Gibsonburg’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Allie Teeple scored on an RBI single by Abby Cantrell.

Cora Millay had two of Crestview’s seven hits — a double and a triple, while McCoy, Binnion and Gregory each had a double.

The game was the final one for three Crestview seniors: Sydney Bowen, Cora Millay and Kristen Etzler.

“I love all three of those seniors,” Etzler said. “As sophomores, juniors and seniors, they played in three regional tournaments, and in between those three years they won a state championship.”

“They were big time contributors to the program, there’s no doubt about it,” Etzler added.

Box score:

Crestview 000 102 0 – 3

Gibsonburg 010 210 x – 4