Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — The defending Division IV state champion Crestview Lady Knights remain alive in the postseason softball tournament, after Tuesday’s 2-0 district semifinal win over Hicksville at Elida Middle School.

Crestview’s Victoria Lichtensteiger outdueled Hicksville’s Laney Balser, by allowing seven hits over seven innings, while striking out four and walking just one. Balser also went the distance and struck out six, but allowed both runs.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. Cora Millay opened with a walk, and a batter later, advanced to third on an error, then scored on an RBI single by Codi Miller.

The Lady Knights (13-11) picked up an important insurance run in the top of the seventh, when Avery McCoy opened the inning with a double, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Caitlin O’Hagan.

Hicksville managed to get two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but Lichtensteiger was able to work out of the jam.

Crestview will play the winner of today’s Antwerp-Continental game for the district title on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to next week’s Division IV regional semifinals in Findlay.

Box score:

Crestview 000 100 1 — 2

Hicksville 000 000 0 — 0