Lady Knights earn NWC win over Ada
Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY – The Lady Knights played long ball, on the way to Monday’s five inning 13-2 Northwest Conference softball win over Ada.
Crestview’s Kristen Etzler blasted a three-run home run, and Hannah Binnion belted a two-run homer that ended the game.
Cora Millay had a triple, and Sydney Bowen had a double for the Lady Knights.
Victoria Litchensteiger pitched all five innings, and gave up five hits while striking out six and walking just one.
With the victory, Crestview improved to 9-10 (4-2 NWC). The Lady Knights will host Van Wert on Wednesday.
Box score:
Ada 001 01– 2
Crestview 062 05–13
POSTED: 05/02/17 at 6:17 am. FILED UNDER: Sports