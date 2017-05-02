topamax recall


CONVOY – The Lady Knights played long ball, on the way to Monday’s five inning 13-2 Northwest Conference softball win over Ada.

Crestview Knights logo 1-2011Crestview’s Kristen Etzler blasted a three-run home run, and Hannah Binnion belted a two-run homer that ended the game.

Cora Millay had a triple, and Sydney Bowen had a double for the Lady Knights.

Victoria Litchensteiger pitched all five innings, and gave up five hits while striking out six and walking just one.

With the victory, Crestview improved to 9-10 (4-2 NWC). The Lady Knights will host Van Wert on Wednesday.

Box score:

Ada             001 01– 2
Crestview   062 05–13

 

