SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – Crestview jumped out to an early lead, and cruised to a five inning 10-0 win over Lincolnview in Thursday’s Division IV softball sectional championship game at Owen Pugh Field.

The defending state champions will play Hicksville in the district semifinals Tuesday night in Elida. The Lady Aces upset No. 1 seed Wayne Trace 2-1 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights led Lincolnview 4-0 after the first inning, and 9-0 after two, before scoring the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.

“I’m pleased with how our girls came out of the gate,” Crestview head coach Carl Etzler said. “I thought the key for us was to get the top (of the lineup) on base, then let the middle drive them in.”

“Overall, from top to bottom we played really well tonight, and we seemed to make every hit count.”

Crestview (12-11) finished the game with 13 hits, including a first inning home run by Hannah Binnion that hit the top of the center field fence, then bounced over.

Codi Miller paced the Lady Knights with three doubles, and Lexi Gregory had a triple.

The Lady Lancers were held to three hits in the game, including two by Lakin Brant.

“Tonight we let our nerves get to us, and didn’t play our best,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Owens said.

The loss ended Lincolnview’s season at 7-10.

“The season as a whole was great, and we definitely saw a ton of improvement in the girls’ swings and defense,” Owens said.

Box score

Lincolnview 000 00 – 0

Crestview 450 01 – 10